HGTV star Hilary Farr will exit Love It Or List It after 19 seasons.

“It’s been a wonderful 12 years. I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true,” Farr, 70, told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, December 1. “David [Visentin] and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever.”

She continued: “Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it’s a great one.”

Farr and Visentin, 58, began cohosting Love It Or List It in 2008, trying to appease homeowners who weren’t satisfied with their current living arrangements. Farr, as an interior designer, worked to renovate a property to help them learn to “love it.” Realtor Visentin, for his part, encouraged homeowners to “list” the property by finding an even better home to buy that’s already on the market.

Related: Shocking Reality TV Exits Rife with scandal or just the right time to walk away? Stassi Schroeder, Lauren Conrad and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are among the reality stars who left their shows in surprising fashion. Schroeder, for one, was fired from Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons alongside costar/frenemy Kristen Doute. Bravo confirmed their departures in June 2020 after their past racially […]

“Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride. I’d like to forget the mountain of ‘love its’ but hey, she’s a talented lady,” Visentin said in his own statement to Us. “Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.”

Farr further told People on Friday that she made her decision to depart the show ahead of filming its landmark 20th season.

“I realized that everything that I am as a woman, which is [that I] look for challenges, look for inspiration, look for new ideas, be excited about all the possibilities that are out there, had really needed to bloom and to find their way,” Farr explained. “I told everyone I’m done.”

Related: Biggest HGTV Scandals Ever: From On-Set Fights to Canceled Shows Crafting controversies! Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack and more HGTV stars have raised eyebrows while appearing on the network. The Flip or Flop alums started hosting their series in 2013 while they were still married, and their time on the show didn’t come without a few roadblocks. Shortly before the duo called it quits, the […]

Following the popularity of Love It Or List It, Farr gained a solo design show titled Tough Love with Hilary Farr that airs on Max. She continued to help out Love It Or List It homeowners after Tough Love debuted in 2021.

“It has been a joy working with Hilary for over a decade, showcasing her quick wit and ever-present charm in each episode of Love It or List It,” Loren Ruch, who is the head of content at HGTV, said in her own statement on Friday. “She and David will always be an esteemed HGTV duo, and the network looks forward to a new chapter for Love It or List It.”

To celebrate Farr’s Love It or List It tenure, HGTV will air a marathon of episodes on Friday, December 1, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.