This year’s edition of the Hinterland Festival did not disappoint, with performances from artists including Hozier and Noah Kahan.

The festival, which took place in Saint Charles, Iowa, ran from Friday, August 2, through Sunday, August 4. Hinterland’s headliners included Hozier, 34, on Friday, Vampire Weekend on Saturday, August 3, and Kahan, 27, on Sunday.

“Thank you Iowa, sorry for how sweaty and weird I happen to be,” Kahan wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 5, alongside several photos recapping the festival, including one that showed him with Chappell Roan, who also performed at Hinterland.

Prior to his performance, Kahan took to his Instagram Story to share that he was really excited for Roan’s set.

“I might be headlining but I’m really here for Chappell Roan,” he quipped.

During her show, Kahan was spotted by fans filming Roan’s performance and singing along to all her songs.

“Noah Kahan filming Chappell Roan’s set like a proud dad is my new favorite video,” one user wrote via X on Sunday.

For her performance, Roan, 26, took the stage dressed up as a nun.

“My church is Chappell ⛪︎ ⛪︎Thank you @hinterlandiowa,” Roan wrote via Instagram on Monday, sharing several photos from her performance, including one of a fan holding up a sign that read, “I skipped church today 4 Chappell.”

Apart from the headlining acts and Roan, Hinterland also saw performances from artists including Lizzy McAlpine, Mt. Joy, Orville Peck, Hippo Campus, Charley Crockett, Ethel Cain, The Japanese House, Red Clay Strays, Flipturn, Sam Barber, The Last Dinner Party, Josiah and The Bonnevilles, Madison Cunningham, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Blondshell, Katy Kirby, Odie Leigh, Palehound, Debii Dawson, Valencia Grace, Hans Williams, Koo Koo, Billy Woods, Model/Actriz, Molly Martin, Jeremie Albino, Waylon Wyatt, Pedal Steel Noah and Natalie Prauser.

Hinterland, which has taken place in Iowa since 2015, has featured headliners in the past such as Zach Bryan and Bon Iver.

While there isn’t any information on next year’s festival yet, Hinterland thanked festival goers for attending — and confirmed that the festival will be happening once again.

“Thank you, Hinterlanders! We’ll see you in 2025!” read a message shared on the festival’s website after the event wrapped up.