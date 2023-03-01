Hoda Kotb‘s absence from Today was addressed one day after Savannah Guthrie left the live show early.

Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, who have been filling in for the coanchors, explained on Wednesday, March 1, why Kotb, 58, took a hiatus from taping the NBC daytime show.

“We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she’s home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speeding recovery,” Melvin, 43, shared on the air. “And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon.”

In response to the announcement, Today‘s weatherman Al Roker added, “We love you both.”

The update comes shortly after Guthrie, 51, took a break from Today after testing positive for COVID-19. “As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test. It came back positive,” Jones, 44, revealed on Tuesday, February 28, after Guthrie appeared in the first half of the show. “So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Kotb, for her part, raised eyebrows after viewers noticed she has been absent from live tapings since February 17. (The journalist appeared in a pre-taped episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, which aired on February 20.)

Since briefly stepping away from her onscreen gig, Kotb has offered a glimpse at her state of mind with cryptic social media messages.

“Choose hope,” read an Instagram photo that the Oklahoma native, who shares daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 3, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, uploaded on Monday, February 27. She added three red heart emojis alongside the post.

Kotb previously shared a quote, which read, “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts.”

The TV personality also reflected on the loved ones in her life. “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them,” read a message shared by Kotb, who added, “I see you… you strong women ❤️.”

Before her hiatus was addressed on Today, Kotb uploaded an inspirational quote, which stated, “One day you will see just how brave you have been.”