It’s officially holiday season, which means the television specials have begun. Whether you’re looking for something to put on in the background while decorating the tree or want to cozy up with a cup of cocoa in front of the TV, below is the full list of the 2018 holiday specials. Quick note: While not on the list below, you can click here for Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup and Lifetime’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup!

Tuesday, November 20

Pete The Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas on Amazon Prime

Wednesday, November 21

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (NBC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Thursday, November 22

Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS at 9 a.m. ET.)

Macy’s 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC at 9 a.m. ET.)

National Dog Show Presented by Purina (NBC at 12 p.m. ET.)

Friday, November 23

Frosty the Snowman (CBS at 8 p.m. ET.)

Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (The CW at 8 p.m. ET.)

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (ABC at 8 p.m. ET.)

Frosty Returns (CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET.)

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET.)

Saturday, November 24

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (CBS at 8 p.m. ET.)

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe (CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET.)

The Story of Santa Claus (CBS at 9 p.m. ET.)

Sunday, November 25

The Truth About Christmas (Freeform and ABC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Holiday Wars (Food Network at 8 p.m. ET.)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network at 9 p.m. ET.)

Monday, November 26

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC at 8 p.m. ET.)

Tuesday, November 27

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS at 8 p.m. ET.)

House Hunters: Home for the Holidays (HGTV at 9 p.m. ET.)

Wednesday, November 28

86th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC at 8 p.m. ET.)

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (NBC at 10 p.m. ET.)

Thursday, November 29

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (ABC at 8 p.m. ET.)

Toy Story That Time Forgot (ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.)

Saturday, December 1

Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party (Disney Channel at 8 p.m. ET.)

Sunday, December 2

Life Size 2 (Freeform at 9 p.m. ET.)

Monday, December 3

Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform at 9:30 p.m. ET.)

Tuesday, December 4

Saturday Night Live Best of Christmas (NBC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Thursday, December 6

A Charlie Brown Christmas (ABC at 8 p.m. ET.)

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (ABC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Friday, December 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular (VH1 at 8 p.m. ET.)

Saturday, December 8

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform at 8 p.m. ET.)

Sunday, December 9

White House Christmas 2018 (HGTV at 6 p.m. ET.)

Monday, December 10

CMA Country Christmas (ABC at 8 p.m. ET.)

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (Freeform at 9 p.m. ET.)

Tuesday, December 11

Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas (NBC at 9 p.m. ET)

Friday, December 14

I Love Lucy Christmas Special (CBS at 8 p.m. ET)

The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now in Living Color! (CBS at 9 p.m. ET.)

The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW at 8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, December 16

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 (The CW at 8 p.m. ET.)

Monday, December 17

The Year in Memorium in 2018 (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, December 20

Timeless (NBC at 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, December 21

A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary (CBS at 8 p.m. ET)

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, December 23

The Year: 2018 (ABC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Monday, December 24

It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC at 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas Eve Mass (NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, December 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC at 10 a.m. ET)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, December 27

Happy New Year Charlie Brown (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (ABC at 9 p.m. ET.)

Monday, December 31

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

NBC News Special: A Toast to 2018! (8 p.m. ET.)

NBC’s New Year’s Eve (10 p.m. ET.)

Tuesday, January 1

130th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC at 11:30 a.m. ET)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!