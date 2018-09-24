Summer is officially over, which means it’s time for holiday movies. On Monday, September 24, Lifetime announced its full lineup of holiday movies, which include celebs such as Sarah Drew, Vanessa Lachey, Megan Hilty, Melissa Joan Hart and many castmembers of One Tree Hill.

The Christmas Contract stars One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, Tyler Hilton and Antwon Tanner. Here’s the synopsis: “It’s Jolie’s (Burton) first time going back home to Louisiana since her devastating break up with Foster (Hunter Burke). Seeing him is inevitable as their parents run the town’s annual Christmas Market together, but when she discovers Foster is bringing home a new girlfriend, Jolie cannot bear the thought of going home alone and seeing them together. Her best friend Naomi (Ackles) suggests that Jolie bring her flaky brother, Jack (Buckley), home for Christmas as he has no plans this year. Jolie, a professional web designer, is hesitant; so, Naomi, a lawyer, creates a Christmas contract to give them both something they want—a buffer for those awkward moments around Jolie’s ex and a website to help sell Jack’s upcoming novel. Unbeknownst to them, the Christmas contract proves to be so much more than what they signed up for.”

The movie, set to air Thursday, November 22, at 8 p.m. ET, will be directly followed by ‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion, in which Burton, Hilton, Ackles and Tanner will reunite along with alum Stephen Colletti (of Lifetime’s Hometown Christmas) for an evening of fun that will include some surprise guests.

Here’s Lifetime’s lineup full holiday lineup, featuring 14 all-new movies!

It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Preview Special: Saturday, November 17, at 10 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Melissa Joan Hart

My Christmas Inn: Wednesday, November 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Tia Mowry, Rob Mayes, Jackée Harry, Tim Reid and Erin Gray

The Christmas Contract: Thursday, November 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner and Tyler Hilton

Poinsettias for Christmas: Friday, November 23, at 8 p.m. ET

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Marcus Rosner, Lauren London, Sharon Lawrence and John Schneider

Every Day is Christmas: Saturday, November 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Toni Braxton, Gloria Reuben, Towanda Braxton and Michael Jai White

Jingle Belle: Sunday, November 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Tatyana Ali, Cornelius Smith Jr., Loretta Devine, Valarie Pettiford, Obba Babatundé, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Tempestt Bledsoe

A Very Nutty Christmas: Friday, November 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson, Marissa Winokur, Conchata Ferrell and Rizwan Manji

A Twist of Christmas: Saturday, December 1, at p.m. ET.

Starring Vanessa Lachey and Brendon Zub

The Christmas Pact: Saturday, December 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Kyla Pratt, Jarod Joseph, Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy

Christmas Lost and Found: Friday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Tiya Sircar, Edward Ruttle and Diane Ladd

Santa’s Boots: Saturday, December 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Megan Hilty, Noah Mills and June Squibb

A Christmas in Tennessee: Sunday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker, Patricia Richardson and Caroline Rhea

Christmas Around the Corner: Friday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Jamie Spilchuk and Jane Alexander

Christmas Pen Pals: Saturday, December 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Sarah Drew, Niall Matter and Michael Gross

Hometown Christmas: Sunday, December 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti, Melissa Gilbert and Donny Boaz

Audiences can catch repeats of old and new Lifetime holiday movies every Monday and Tuesday beginning on Sunday, November 11.

