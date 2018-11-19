Thanksgiving 2018 is right around the corner, which means a whole host of TV marathons and specials are coming, too! Us Weekly has rounded up the ones you won’t want to miss out on and compiled them in the list below.

Keep scrolling to find out when everyone’s favorite Friends episode, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and more will be airing.

Wednesday, November 21

11 p.m. ET: Harry Potter marathon (Syfy)

Thursday, November 22

12 a.m. ET: Gilmore Girls marathon (UPtv)

12 a.m. ET: Countdown to Christmas movie marathon (Hallmark)

3 a.m. ET: Jersey Shore Family Vacation marathon (MTV)

6 a.m. ET: Gone With the Wind marathon (SundanceTV)

6 a.m. ET: Chrisley Knows Best marathon (USA)

7 a.m. ET: Family movie marathon including Minions, Despicable Me 2 and The Secret Life of Pets (FX)

8 a.m. ET: Comedy movie marathon including Neighbors 2, This Is 40, Sausage Party and Daddy’s Home (FXX)

8 a.m. ET: It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Christmas movie marathon (Lifetime)

8:30 a.m. ET: Bob’s Burgers marathon (TBS)

9 a.m. ET: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS)

9 a.m. ET: Roseanne marathon (CMT)

9 a.m. ET: The Godfather trilogy marathon (AMC)

9 a.m. ET: South Park marathon (Comedy Central)

9 a.m. ET: The Andy Griffith Show marathon (TV Land)

9 a.m. ET: Chicago P.D. marathon (Oxygen)

11 a.m. ET: Family Guy marathon (TBS)

1 p.m. ET: Friends Thanksgiving marathon (TBS)

1 p.m. ET: National Dog Show (NBC)

2 p.m. ET: The Office marathon (Comedy Central)

8 p.m. ET: The Simpsons marathon (FXX)

10:05 p.m. ET: ‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion (Lifetime)

