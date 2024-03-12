Fresh from hosting the second season of The Playboy Murders, Holly Madison is returning to the world of true crime as executive producer of the new series Lethally Blonde, and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the new docuseries.

“Beauty can be power. It can get you attention, and it can make you rich. But if you’re not careful, it can destroy you,” Madison, 44, ominously warns in the preview video.

Lethally Blonde will focus on stories of starry-eyed dreamers who find themselves in situations where their sexuality is exploited.

“I’m honored to continue working with [Investigation Discovery] in bringing these compelling true crime stories to life,” Madison said in a press release for the show, which premieres on Monday, March 25. “We had the chance to delve into some fascinating worlds and cover so many gripping cases this year that explore obsession and murder that tragically affected so many.”

Madison — who opened up about her relationship with Hugh Hefner and living in the Playboy Mansion in her 2015 memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole — sees herself in the cautionary tales.

“Being able to relate to their journey, I love [Investigation Discovery’s] victim focused approach to storytelling and detailed portrayal of these harrowing events,” she said. “While some cases remain unsolved today, these are real people and I wanted to help shine a spotlight on these stories.”

Madison’s first foray into true crime television, The Playboy Murders, which premiered in 2023, hit even closer to home.

“There’d be nights sometimes where if I have a little bit too much of that subject matter on my plate, I’d have nightmares and things like that,” Madison said during a January interview with Hollywood Life. “But I think it’s important too, and I enjoyed telling the stories, so I just tried to pace myself.”

Noting that she had her own “dark experiences” at Hefner’s former Los Angeles residence, Madison said that she “always felt a little bit in danger just being a young woman on [her] own” in the California city.

“I was 19 when I first moved to LA and didn’t really know anybody,” she continued. “You don’t know who to trust or people who want to get you involved in seedier things. I think even my decision to move into the mansion was in part driven by fear because at that time I saw it as a safe place. And of course, that took its own twists and turns for me.”

While The Playboy Murders focused on crimes involving Playboy models and Playmates, Lethally Blonde covers cases from around the country.

The premiere episode tells the story of Courtney Clenney, a fitness influencer turned OnlyFans performer who made headlines when her boyfriend Christian Obumseli was found stabbed to death at their Miami apartment in 2022. Clenney claimed self-defense, but as more evidence came to light, her innocent victim persona was called into question.

Lethally Blonde premieres on Investigation Discovery Monday, March 25, at 10 p.m. ET.