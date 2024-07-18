Blanco Brown’s life nearly ended when he was involved in a near-fatal motorcycle accident, but he didn’t let it alter his mindset.

“It didn’t really change my life. It changed the way I moved,” Brown, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing his new EP, Cedar Walls & Whiskey. “But honestly, I’ve always lived with purpose, and even after that accident, I still continue to lead with purpose.”

In 2020, Brown was struck on his motorcycle by a drunk driver, suffering significant injuries and undergoing several surgeries in the following weeks. In the four years since the accident, the singer has focused on his physical healing alongside advocacy. He recently partnered with MADD, using his love of music to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving with a new single titled “You’re Incredible.”

“I was already against drinking and driving, period,” Brown told Us. “But [the accident] just boosted me to make sure I remind other people of how critical it is.”

Brown was never a big drinker, telling Us he “never wanted to be addicted to anything in life except for [his] music.” Still, he took some inspiration from alcohol when crafting Cedar Walls & Whiskey.

“Cedar Walls & Whiskey [is about] those nostalgic moments that take me back to my childhood memories when you know things were a little bit sweeter,” Brown said. “Whiskey is something that you feel in your chest when you take a shot. I just wanted people to feel my music in their hearts, even though I don’t drink.”

Cedar Walls & Whiskey is the second installment in a series of three EPs following Brown’s life after the accident. Brown is looking to open up the country music industry to a wider demographic, commending artists like Beyoncé for bending genres.

“Country is not defined by claiming it,” he added. “It’s actually defined by who you are.”

Even after having a recent show canceled due to racial tension, Brown expressed hope for the future of Black artists in country music, telling Us he “won’t let it steal [his] peace or [his] joy.”

