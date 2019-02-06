Oscar nominees, they’re just like Us. Sort of. At the 18th AARP Movies for Grownups Awards on Monday, February 5, Glenn Close told Us Weekly she’ll be bringing a good luck charm with her to the Academy Awards on February 24. “[I’ll] probably wear my grandmother’s ring [that] I’m wearing now,” said the 71-year-old, who noted that she borrowed the piece of jewelry from her sister.

Their heirloom, Close explained, belonged to her maternal grandmother. “She should have been an actress,” said the Fatal Attraction star. “She never would have been allowed to be an actress, so I’m taking her with me through all this.”

Another Oscar ritual for Close, who is nominated this year for best actress for her role in The Wife, is not to think about the big day too much. The star said her recent 14-week run in the play Mother of the Maid at New York City’s Public Theater “f—-ing wore me out,” but she did it specifically to keep her mind off of awards season. “I wanted to be working on something creative rather than worrying about a f—-ing award. So it was great.”

She also spilled on who she might be bringing as a date: her pooch, Pip! The Havanese recently accompanied the Crooked House star to accept the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and she said it “would be really nice” to have him on the Academy Awards red carpet with her.

The only downside? “I’d have to take him out to pee a couple of times,” she quipped to Us.

Close has been nominated for seven Oscars throughout her career, but she has yet to win.

