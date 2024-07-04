Kim Kardashian pulled back the curtain on her unexpected bond with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was recently released from prison.

During the Thursday, July 4, episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 43, revealed she is in contact with Gypsy, 32, saying, “I’m so excited to get into my bed and watch Gypsy Rose. I’m meeting her on Wednesday.”

Kim tried to explain how their connection initially formed. “A couple of years ago I did a rating of things I was really into,” she said before Khloé Kardashian interrupted. “She has to get her parole officer [to sign off on this] and it’s a whole thing. So hopefully her parole officer approves.”

In a confessional, Kim elaborated on the conversations she had with Gypsy, adding, “Gypsy Rose Blanchard was just released from prison for being involved in the murder of her mother. She reached out to me on social media.”

Kim continued: “She’s expressed wanting to get into prison reform and with what she’s learned being in prison herself, I think there’s such an opportunity for her to use her platform in a real important way.”

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who was found dead at age 48 in her Missouri home with multiple stab wounds in June 2015.

After being arrested alongside ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. She was granted parole in September 2023 before being released.

Gypsy has previously alleged that her mother abused her. Dee Dee, who seemingly suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, told Gypsy and the public that her daughter was diagnosed with various medical issues including leukemia, muscular dystrophy, brain damage and seizures, which didn’t appear to be the case.

While recently promoting her upcoming memoir, My Time to Stand, Gypsy reflected on her decision to use her platform to help others.

“I am in love with the title of my book not only because it addresses the question I get most, but because in our pain and struggle we can find what it is that we want to stand for,” Gypsy said in an April statement. “That inside our stories, if we dare to sit in the stillness of them, our purpose can be revealed. And we all have a purpose. That’s what I hope people will take away from my book.”

Gypsy also discussed her hopes after speaking out. “In processing and retelling my memories, so much more truth has been revealed to me, including the victimization of the other people in my family and community,” she concluded. “I hope to engage readers by describing my journey, instead of explaining it. In that way, others might see themselves in my story, too, and relate.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.