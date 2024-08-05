Miss Michigan Alma Cooper is ready to work after being crowned Miss USA 2024.

Shortly after impressing the judges with her brains and beauty at the annual beauty pageant, Cooper, 22, chatted exclusively with Us Weekly about her big win and what her focus will be as she celebrates her new title.

“I’m super grateful to be passionate about food insecurity,” she said Sunday, August 4 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “I think that’s something that I really want to have a broader impact on with this platform.”

According to Cooper, 44 million people across the country and one in five children suffer from food insecurity. Because her mom grew up questioning if there was enough food at home, the cause is a personal one.

Related: Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Controversy: Everything to Know Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited In the span of two days, the reigning Miss USA and Miss Teen USA both relinquished their titles, citing their mental health and personal values respectively. Noelia Voigt ceded her Miss USA crown on May 6, explaining her decision in a statement via Instagram. “In life, I strongly value […]

“I want to uplift the voices of those who often go unheard and be a changemaker, be a force for good within this sector,” Cooper told Us. “I do research at Stanford in the field of nutrition and health, and to me, the biggest impact I can have is to uplift other people and give people the opportunity to break down their own barriers and give a launch pad to whatever dreams they think of. I cannot explain the gratitude I have for the people who have uplifted me and allowed me to chase my own dreams, even when I didn’t even think I could do it.”

Growing up in Michigan, Cooper remembers watching Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan and Miss USA 2016 Deshauna Barber be crowned. While the West Point grad and current Stanford student focused on studies, she learned it was possible to also pursue beauty pageants and make a difference along the way.

“This dream has been delayed, but it has never been denied,” she proclaimed. “I think the common foundation here is uplifting and to be a force for good and to encourage people in their own paths, just like I found encouragement through those young women.”

In her free time, Cooper enjoys listening to Fred Again while she breaks a sweat running. She admits to keeping up and being a “big fan” of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship. She also enjoys watching Vanderpump Rules and Selling Sunset when not experiencing the magic of a Disney movie.

“I watched Ratatouille religiously growing up. I love that movie,” she said with a laugh. Finding Nemo is really good. The Incredibles is great. I’m a big Disney fan and I always get teased for it, but whatever.”

Cooper will now represent the United States at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Mexico this November.