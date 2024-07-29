The countdown is officially on to crown a brand-new Miss Teen USA and Miss USA 2024.

Us Weekly can exclusively reveal the hosts for this year’s beauty pageants and the judges who will help crown the winners.

On Sunday, August 4, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais will join E! News‘ Keltie Knight to host the Miss USA pageant live from the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

As part of their duties, the hosts will unite titleholders from every state as they compete for the coveted title of Miss USA 2024. The winner will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2024 competition at the end of this year.

This year’s pageant will feature a wide variety of judges including Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare. Miss USA 1990 Carole Gist, motivational speaker Natasha Graziano and APL managing partner NJ Falk round out the judges panel.

As part of the show, which will air on The CW, Miss USA 2022 Morgan Romano and YouTube star Patrick Starrr will serve as commentators throughout the competition.

Before Miss USA 2024 is held, event organizers will also crown Miss Teen USA 2024 on Thursday, August 1.

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and E! News’ Justin Sylvester will serve as hosts for the evening, while the judges panel will include actress Francia Raísa, Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Rylee Arnold, influencer Alyssa Carson, Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris and model Shree Saini.

For more than 70 years, Miss USA has been a staple in the pageant industry with the goal of providing young women a platform to showcase their talents, intelligence and leadership skills.

For this year’s events, Miss USA is returning to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly two decades. The public has the opportunity to show their support for their favorite contestants by purchasing tickets and attending both pageants live.

Once inside, fans can witness Miss USA 2023 Savannah Gankiewicz and Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios pass the crown to the next winners. (Miss Utah Noelia Vogit, who was originally crowned Miss USA, relinquished her title in May due to her mental health.)

Miss Teen USA 2024 airs Thursday, August 1, on The CW at 8 p.m. ET. Miss USA 2024 airs Sunday, August 4, on The CW at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.