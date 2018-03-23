After three dramatic seasons, Outlander’s Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) are finally in a good place — a “domestic” place as a couple for the first time, which fans of the novels and the show have been waiting for.

“I think what’s nice to see is that these are two people who genuinely have a great love for each other. They have a great chemistry, but they also just like each other as who they are and they find each other interesting. They actually settle down,” Balfe, 38, told Us Weekly at a recent Starz FYC event in Los Angeles. “It’s a different dynamic, and it’s nice to explore that. You know, there’s a couple of cute scenes where it’s just daily domesticity. So I like it.”

However, one thing Claire and Jamie fans love is the heat — but will that still be there? (It’s Outlander, so spoiler alert: yes.)

When it comes to the love scenes, Balfe notes that it’s important that as actors they’re not just “rehashing old ground” repeatedly.

“So it’s about, how do we keep the writing fresh, how do we keep the story fresh, how do we let these characters evolve and explore other facets of their life. And it’s like, well, obviously their love is not going to be the same at 30 as it will be at 50,” she explained. “So what does that look like? That’s what excited me as an actor, is being able to just explore new things. We get it. They’re in love. It’s the biggest love they’ve ever experienced. We can’t just keep going over that and over that. So what’s new about that? What did they discover new about each other? And that’s what’s beautiful about this couple is that they do. They grow and they evolve together. It’s really lovely to watch.”

Luckily, Jamie will still have his shirt off a great amount. For Heughan, that has meant keeping in great shape.

“Physically, I enjoy that side of it. I love working out and challenging myself,” the actor, 37, told Us. “It has been interesting because I went off to do a movie in the summer and had to lose a bit of weight for it. I think it’s more about the challenge in being Jamie is sort of discovering where he’s gone now.”

Outlander returns to Starz in fall 2018.

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!