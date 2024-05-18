Fans of The Strangers will experience some deja vu while watching the new trilogy — but that doesn’t mean the upcoming movie directly mirrors the original.

The 2008 home invasion horror film starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple staying in an isolated home that get attacked by three masked criminals. The screenplay was inspired by the infamous Manson family Tate murders from 1969 and a series of break-ins that occurred at director and writer Bryan Bertino‘s home when he was a child.

A sequel was released in 2018 starring Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman, Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson and Damian Maffei. The new trilogy is a series of standalone films, with The Strangers: Chapter 1 following a similar premise to the OG film before expanding in the next two installments.

Director Renny Harlin‘s take on the franchise is also expected to be in the same continuity as the 2008’s The Strangers and 2018’s The Strangers: Prey at Night, while acting as a prequel to the original film.

Harlin previously said he prioritized not leaving “unanswered questions” with his version of the trilogy.

“In the beginning of the [original] movie, you find that Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman are fighting, you never find out what they’re fighting about,” he told Entertainment Weekly in October 2023. “We can answer questions here. We spent a lot of our time fine tuning how to answer those questions for original fans, how to make sure that there are a lot of pieces of homage to the original fans and that they are excited and feel like they’re along for the same ride that they’ve loved forever while making it more modern, making it longer, and answering questions.”

Keep scrolling for a full breakdown of the similarities — and differences — in The Strangers: Chapter 1 compared to The Strangers:

Similarity: Boys With Pamphlets

In the original movie, two young boys distributing Mormon religious pamphlets found Kristen (Tyler) and James (Speedman) the morning after their attack. The boys actually interacted with Dollface, Man in the Mask and Pin-Up Girl as they drove away from the home. Once they stumbled upon Kristen — who presumably survived — and James, one of the kids called the police.

The 2024 version centered around Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) also featured the boys but in a smaller role. After the couple’s car broke down in the middle of a small town, they had to leave the vehicle at a repair shop, which is where they got offered pamphlets. Ryan later returned to town to grab dinner — and was once again given the religious paper by a person running the food truck.

Difference: The Dynamic Between the Leading Couple

The Strangers: Chapter 1 picked up with Maya and Ryan traveling cross country while planning their future together. The pair later discussed the idea of marriage when Maya mentioned she was ready to take the next step with Ryan. Throughout the movie, Maya and Ryan’s bond only grew stronger as they fought to stay alive and together.

Meanwhile, the 2008 version introduced viewers to Kristen and James as they were driving home from a wedding. Context clues confirmed that James was planning to propose until Kristen turned him down. Their relationship was at a crossroads when they returned to the house where the masked strangers would subsequently attack them.