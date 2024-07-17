Sixteen new houseguests — and maybe a mystery 17th — have started their three-month power struggle for $750,000 with their every move captured on camera.

Big Brother is back for its 26th regular season in the United States with its two-night premiere kicking off Wednesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

This season, the show will air in hour-long installments on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, probably with a special episode or two thrown in there. But why wait for an edited version of what happened, boiled down to just a couple hours per week with commercials?

If you want to watch every fight, follow every showmance from the beginning and just enjoy the silliness of a bunch of strangers locked in a house together, you’ll need the live feeds, which have been a regular feature on the show since its inception.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the live feeds for Big Brother 26:

Where to Watch the ‘Big Brother 26’ Live Feeds

The Big Brother 26 live feeds are included with all Paramount+ subscriptions, including the Paramount+ with Showtime plan and Paramount+ Essential. Those without a subscription can download the Paramount+ app at paramountplus.com.

When Will the ‘Big Brother 26’ Live Feeds Be Available?

Unlike the last few years, when the houseguests moved in live during the premiere, the Big Brother 26 players are already inside the house playing the game. We’re missing the action.

The feeds will turn on Thursday, July 18, shortly after 10 p.m. PT after part 2 of the premiere airs on the West Coast.

There’s currently a countdown clock on the live feeds page that will hit zero at around 10:02 p.m. PT tomorrow.

Will the Live Feeds Look the Same as Last Year?

Unfortunately not. Fans will again be able to watch any one of four cameras at a time throughout the house, depending on where the action is. The quad box is also back for those who want to see as much as possible and don’t mind the competing conversations.

The difference is that the pause, rewind and archive functions have disappeared. That means if you miss something, you’ve really missed it. Gone are the days of waking up in the morning, reading that there was a huge fight overnight and finding the right timestamp to see it.

If Big Brother fans are good at anything, however, it’s finding and keeping receipts. If something big happens, you know somebody will capture it and ensure the whole fandom sees.

There’s no hiding in the Big Brother house.