Nearly 3.5 million people are expected to attend the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC on Thursday, November 22. But those who don’t dig crowds — or frigid temps! — can watch the NBC broadcast live starting at 9 a.m. until noon in all time zones. No TV? Log onto nbc.com/live or download the Watch NBC App.

This year’s extravaganza boasts 25 balloons, 31 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders and 20 performers including Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Diana Ross and Rita Ora. The Today show’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the three-hour event.

Susan Tercero, executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, promised a “jaw-dropping mix of must-see entertainment” in a statement earlier this month and noted that the event “will once again herald the arrival of the holiday season.”

Tom Turkey, the parade’s oldest float will be unveiling a new look when he kicks off the festivities. “This year we’re updating him. We’re giving him more of a spotlight,” Rick Pomer, VP creative director for Macy’s Entertainment told Thrillist on Tuesday, November 20. “We’re building lots of spectacle around him with dancers and confetti and pyro. There will be so much pomp and circumstance around him like never before.”

Look out for Ashley Tisdale belting her new single “Voices in My Head” on the Chocolate Factory from Kinder float.

Though Macy’s will be debuting new elements, Santa Claus will close the parade as he has done every year with the exception of 1933!

After the parade wraps, stay tuned to NBC for The National Dog Show at noon

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!