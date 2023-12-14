A reality show about Sean “Diddy” Combs has been canceled due to the recent sexual assault allegations against him.

A series following Combs family titled Diddy+7 was in development at Hulu, according to Variety, but plans for the show have been dropped. The title refers to the fact that the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO, 54, has seven children.

Diddy has four sons: Quincy Taylor Brown, 32; Justin Combs, 29; Christian Combs, 25; and Chance Combs, 17. He is also father to twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 16; and daughter Love Sean Combs, who turned 12 months old on December 10.

The first lawsuit against Combs was filed on November 16 by his former longtime partner Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. She alleged that Combs had raped and beat her over a period of a decade. Combs denied any wrongdoing, however, and the two parties settled the suit one day later.

Shortly after the settlement was announced, Joi Dickerson-Neal filed another lawsuit alleging that Combs “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” her.

A third accuser, identified as Jane Doe, claimed that Combs and singer Aaron Hall raped her and her friends between 1990 and 1991. Another Jane Doe claimed that Combs, along with Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and a third man, raped her when she was 17.

Combs has denied all the allegations.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” the rapper told Us Weekly in his own statement. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

He concluded: “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Due to the allegations, several businesses are reportedly cutting ties with Combs.

Eighteen companies have terminated their partnership with Combs’ e-commerce platform Empower Global, according to an article published by Rolling Stone on December 10. Empower Global was founded by Combs in 2021 to promote Black-owned businesses.

Lifestyle and fashion brand House of Takura is one of the 18 companies that ended its relationship with Empower Global.

“We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable,” founder Annette Njau told Rolling Stone. “We believe in victims’ rights and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people.”

Undergarment and shapewear line Nuudii System also ended its ties with Empower Global. CEO Annette Azan explained her decision to USA Today.

“We believe women and stand in support of them,” Azan said. “Frankly, we are sick of men trying to control our bodies and using their power to harm us.”