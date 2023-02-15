Indio Downey’s Next Single Is the Alt Rock Anthem You Never Knew You Needed

Rock on. Indio Downey’s refreshing new single “September” builds upon years of tradition in the alt rock space by bringing a whole new vibe to some of the tired sounds and harmonies that we’ve become so accustomed to in recent years.

If you don’t know who we’re talking about, it’s time for you to become familiar with this new 29-year-old alt rock artist.

Indio, son of Robert Downey Jr. and Deborah Falconer, got his first guitar when he was only 12 years old, and ever since then, he’s been working toward building his own iconic sound. This new single is a culmination of a lifelong passion and practice of his craft — and it shows in his personal work.

He is joined by Jackson Morris, who has been drumming since he was only 3 years old, and Christopher Mudgett on the bass. With their unique talents and fresh sound, it’s easy to see why this power trio has so quickly risen to viral fame.

The new single combines all of their talents into the unique sound that has defined Indio Downey’s debut tracks “Runaway” and “Headspace.” In “September,” the culmination of Indio’s achievements are shown off in their full glory.

The lyrics themselves aren’t upbeat by any means — which fans have come to expect from Indio and the crew. It’s a song about wondering what ended things between friends or lovers. It’s a track about uncertainty, failure, and confusion. Just like the title suggests, it’s a feeling that comes around time and time again. It’s cyclical — just like the melancholy month of September, which happens to be Indio’s birth month.

Even still, these lyrics are begging to be interpreted in their own way by the listener. They’re clear enough to be taken at face value, but when digging deeper, it’s easy to see that there’s a masterful level of poetry here – even for a solo artist that’s pretty fresh onto the scene.

Just like “Headspace” and “Runaway” this is a song that’s highly relatable in every type of way. The subject matter can translate to a relationship of pretty much any type, giving listeners their own fresh takes as far as how they interpret the lyrics.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

It almost feels like a spiritual successor to “Headspace” and “Runaway,” as if these stories are flowing together like the chapters of a book. With each release of a new song, it’s leaving the viewers hungry for more, like that deep desire to turn the page to continue a story.

Even though the lyrics to this piece might not be the most upbeat, the underlying melody is somehow booming enough for you to want to scream and shout in the car. It’s a juxtaposition that not many artists are usually able to accomplish … especially when they’re so new.

All of this only makes us more excited for what’s to come in the future.

Luckily, there’s a lot more in store, because this single will be one of many tracks on Indio’s upcoming album set to release later this year. If the LP is at all similar songs to the three that he has already released, fans have something special to look forward to later this year.

“September” will drop alongside a new music video on Monday, February 20, letting viewers see the musician in action as he takes his audio flair into a visual medium.

Follow the Indio on social media for more info about his upcoming tour and dates.

“September” begins streaming Monday, February 20 on Apple Music and Spotify.