All about the dedication. Kim Kardashian offered a glimpse at the hard work that went into recreating Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic look for the 2022 Met Gala.

“This hair dying process is so tedious and annoying. We don’t have a shampoo bowl, so we have to rinse it a million times. It is what it is,” Kim, 42, explained in a confessional during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10.

According to the reality star, it took nearly two days to prepare her hair, adding, “It has to be the right color [and] my hair can’t fall out. We have to get it right because we have one day to dye it, so we are going to be up for the next 15 hours just dying it.”

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton praised Kim for her commitment to fashion’s biggest night.

“We are just on a time crunch to get it blonde for the Met which is tomorrow. At the moment, it is half black and half blonde. The last time we took a week to do the color and now we have two days to do it,” he detailed to the cameras while praising his client for being so “dedicated” to the vision. “She is ready to sit down for 15-hour sessions, but every strand of hair matters so we are just taking it really slow.”

The Hulu personality raised eyebrows when she attended the Met Gala in the vintage Bob Mackie gown in May. After borrowing the dress once worn by the late actress from Ripley’s Believe or Not!, Kim revealed that she was later gifted a lock of Marilyn’s hair as well.

“Oh, my God, I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s—t [to] channel her,” she joked in video footage that same month. “This is so special to me. Thank you so much. This is so cool. Wow, this is sleeping with me every night.”

The vice president of publishing and licensing for the museum, Amanda Joiner, opened up about the decision to give Kim a memento from the exhibit.

“We really appreciated her partnership and felt that she was a great partner with Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for us to be able to retell the Marilyn Monroe story to a new generation,” Joiner exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “We have 25,000 exhibits in Ripley’s, and when we’re working with partners, we want to show them our quirky side as well — and so that was the gift that we chose to give to her.”

She added: “Obviously, we feel that Marilyn Monroe was such an icon of her time, and we feel that Kim Kardashian really is the fashion icon of today. We strongly feel this dress is the most famous item of clothing from the 20th century culture. And we really felt that Kim being able to wear the dress was allowing us to share the story of Marilyn Monroe.”

The KKW Beauty founder, for her part, revealed her commitment to the event. “Especially for the Met, it is not just about looking pretty. It has to be a story and a whole vibe,” she detailed, noting that there was “no backup plan” if she didn’t fit into the gown. “The backup plan is I will be in my Skims pajamas at home eating.”

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.