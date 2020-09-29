Marilyn Monroe, Taylor Swift and More Stars With Ties to the Kennedys

As America’s unofficial royal family, the Kennedys have been rubbing elbows with some of the biggest names in Hollywood for decades.

In the 1960s, John F. Kennedy forged friendships with the likes of Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra, the latter of whom actively campaigned for JFK to be elected to the White House. The 35th U.S. president also infamously got close to Marilyn Monroe, who allegedly had affairs with both him and his brother Robert F. Kennedy.

JFK and RFK were not the only Kennedys who romanced celebrities though. The late commander in chief’s son John F. Kennedy Jr. was known to be quite the ladies’ man in the 1980s and 1990s. Before his marriage to Carolyn Bessette, John-John had high-profile relationships with Madonna, Cindy Crawford, Sarah Jessica Parker, Brooke Shields and, perhaps most famously, Daryl Hannah.

In more recent years, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s son Conor Kennedy embarked on a summer fling with Taylor Swift in 2012, and JFK’s grandnephew Patrick Schwarzenegger dated Miley Cyrus from 2014 to 2015. JFK’s great-niece Katherine Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, wed Chris Pratt in 2019.

Since marrying into the Kennedy dynasty, Pratt has become close with his in-laws. The Marvel star was even included in a massive family portrait at the famed Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, that RFK’s daughter Kerry Kennedy shared via Instagram on the 4th of July in 2019.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger added to the family in 2020 when they welcomed their daughter, Lyla, joining the actor’s son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Scroll down to see which names in music, movies and, yes, even reality TV have ties to the Kennedys!