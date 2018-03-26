Get ready because now’s your chance to take a trip down memory lane and bring back the ’80s. Ready Player One, the new Warner Bros. film by Steven Spielberg and based on the science fiction bestseller by Ernest Cline, can now become a reality if you live in L.A.

The Ready Player One Challenge, produced by Experiential Supply Co., and located on the corner of Hollywood and Vine Street, kicked off on Sunday, March 18. It’s officially open for free daily to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 1.

Regardless if you’ve been a fan for years just embarking on the adventure, this maze designed for all ages is a must-see. At the experience, fans can expect to explore the OASIS while searching for three hidden keys by interacting with AV installations, interactive displays, retro gaming stations, re-created set environments, immersive in-world moments, real life actors, original film props and sneak peaks of the film enhanced by character audio, video and a playlist by Hot Topic.

If the pop-up adventure wasn’t enough, it’s even possible for guests to bump into some of their favorite celebs too. So far the cast and crew of Ready Player One — including Spielberg, David Arquette and Shaun Ross— have already visited the area.

Ready Player One hits theaters Thursday, March 29. Be sure to check out the attraction while it’s still open.

