Inside the ‘Smallfoot’ Yeti Village Pop-Up in L.A.

Pull out the scarves and jackets because winter is finally coming to L.A. Smallfoot, the new Warner Bros. animated movie by Karey Kirkpatrick, is introducing a pop-up experience where attendees can be immersed into the film’s snowy scenery ahead of its release date.

The 40-minute two-story attraction is the perfect destination for beating the L.A. heat — especially with its snowball pit. It also has arts and crafts, games, a 20-foot spiral slide making for tons of photo opportunities. The Yeti Village is designed for all ages and guests can transport between the different worlds of the Yeti and Smallfoot.

The Smallfoot Yeti Village experience, produced by Experiential Supply Co., and located on the corner of Hollywood and Vine Street, is open for free daily to the public from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends now through September 14.

Smallfoot stars Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez and Danny DeVito. It hits theaters on Friday, September 28.

Be sure to check out the attraction while it’s still open!

