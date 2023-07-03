Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination — and from the mind of Daniel Kaluuya. The actor is set to star in and produce a movie about the large purple dinosaur … but it won’t be a children’s film.

Keep scrolling to see everything we know so far about the “surrealistic” movie:

Who Will Star in the ‘Barney’ Movie?

As of July 2023, Kaluuya is the only actor publicly attached to the project.

What Is the Plot of the ‘Barney’ Movie?

Kevin McKeon, the vice president of Mattel Films, told The New Yorker in July 2023 that the film will be “surrealistic” — and not intended for children.

“We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids. It’s really a play for adults,” he explained. “Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being 30-something, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

McKeon added that the movie will have “A24-type” vibes, referring to the independent entertainment company that’s produced shows like Euphoria and movies including Everything Everywhere All At Once, Midsommar and more.

What Has Kaluuya Said About the ‘Barney’ Movie?

“My last number of films have been so aligned to kind of what I stand for as a man. But there are a whole lot of things that I do as a man. I love kids’ films,” the Get Out actor told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022. “How did everyone get into films? Watching kids’ films. I don’t want to restrict myself to the limitations of what I’m perceived as.”