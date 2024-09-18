Investigation Discovery is already working on a docuseries about Sean “Diddy” Combs, one day after he was indicted.

The network announced on Wednesday, September 18, that they are partnering with Maxine Productions, which is the company behind Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, for the special. Investigation Discovery’s docuseries is “exploring the rise and influence of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul.”

According to the synopsis, the unnamed doc will highlight those who spoke out about Diddy, 54.

“Furthering ID’s commitment to elevating survivors’ stories, the docuseries will feature the voices of many who have alleged acts of violence and brutality,” read a press release about the series, which is due out in 2025. “Through access to archival footage and in-depth reporting from Rolling Stone, along with harrowing testimony from survivors as well as friends and colleagues who knew and worked with Combs before his stardom, the multipart docuseries will offer insight into unfolding allegations against the once untouchable superstar. It will also highlight the toxic power dynamic that played out within the industry and kept many survivors silenced — until now.”

Diddy was indicted on Tuesday, September 17, on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, one day after he was arrested and taken into custody in Manhattan.

“Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY,” Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, shared via X on Monday, September 16. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

The 14-page unsealed indictment detailed how Diddy allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

“Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multifaceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” the indictment continued about the accusations, some of which dated back to 2009.

Diddy pleaded not guilty before being denied bail. He faces life in prison if convicted.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added: “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).