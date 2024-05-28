Everything Diddy Has Been Dropped From Following Assault Allegations

Some companies appear to be distancing themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs as the rapper continues to face sexual assault allegations.

In recent months, multiple women have come forward to share allegations of misconduct by the music mogul. One individual who filed a lawsuit was his ex-girlfriend Cassie. (The exes dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.)

In her November 2023 suit, the model accused the rapper of rape and repeated physical abuse that lasted nearly a decade. The pair agreed to settle one day later with Diddy’s lawyer pointing out that the decision “is in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

Nearly six months later, CNN released video footage from 2016 that showed Diddy kicking and grabbing Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel. The musician took “full responsibility” for what was shown in the video saying he was “disgusted” by his behavior.

Related: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Ex Cassie’s Relationship Timeline Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Sean “Diddy” Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie weathered many ups and downs during their romance before parting ways for good in 2018. While Cassie (real name Cassandra Ventura) has since married Alex Fine and become a mother, her relationship with Diddy hasn’t stopped making headlines. The New York Times reported in November 2023 […]

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” he said without naming Cassie. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.”

While Diddy is facing multiple civil lawsuits, he has not been charged with any crimes. In response to the CNN footage, the Los Angeles District Attorney previously said they would be unable to file charges as the conduct “would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.”

Keep reading to see how the allegations have impacted Diddy’s businesses:

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

Capital Preparatory Harlem

The public, tuition-free charter school co-founded by Diddy cut ties with the rapper in November 2023. “Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs,” co-founder and head of schools Dr. Steve Perry said in a statement via Vulture. “While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.” The school provides children in grades 6-12 with a rigorous college preparatory education rooted in social justice.

Revolt TV

In November 2023, Rolling Stone reported that Diddy temporarily stepped down as chairman of Revolt, the TV network he co-founded, amidst a wave of sexual assault allegations. Nearly four months later, TMZ reported that Diddy sold off all of his shares in Revolt TV to an interested buyer for an undisclosed sum.

Hulu Reality Show

A reality show following Diddy and his family was scrapped at Hulu, Variety learned in December 2023. The project was in the early stages of development and was being produced by James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73.

Empower Global

In December 2023, 18 brands confirmed to Rolling Stone that they had severed ties with Diddy’s online marketplace for Black-owned businesses after Cassie and other women came forward and accused the rapper of physical violence. One brand that stepped away was House of Takura.

“This decision was made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit,” founder Annette Njau told the publication. “We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims’ rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people.”

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

Peloton

After a 2016 video surfaced of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie, Peloton announced in a private Facebook group that it “paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform.” The company clarified its May 2024 decision, adding, “This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes.”

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses

The eyewear retailer halted sales of frames from Diddy’s Sean John range, the company confirmed to Us Weekly on May 28, 2024. Stores were instructed last week to remove Sean John products from shelves and replace them with other stock at a similar price. The company also began removing Sean John eyewear from its online store last month, TMZ reported.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).