The Los Angeles District Attorney has reacted to the “disturbing” resurfaced video of Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie.

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement on Friday, May 17. “If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.”

Per the statement, the attorneys have not been “presented” with a case “related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs.”

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services,” the D.A.’s office concluded.

Earlier on Friday, CNN released a video of Diddy, 54, and Cassie, 37, from 2016. In hotel security footage, Diddy appeared to physically assault his then-girlfriend. He reportedly grabbed Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) by her neck before allegedly shoving, dragging and kicking her repeatedly.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor told Us Weekly in a Friday statement. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Diddy, for his part, has not publicly addressed the video. Us has reached out for comment.

The Los Angeles Police Department had also been “aware of the video,” per a Saturday, May 18, statement to CNN.

Diddy dated Cassie on and off between 2007 and 2018. Nearly five years later, Cassie sued the music mogul in November 2023 for sexual assault and physical abuse over a 10-year period. The now-exes settled their case one day later as Diddy continued to deny all allegations.

Cassie’s legal motion led multiple other individuals to come forward with similar accusations against Diddy. He denied every claim, also filing to dismiss one anonymous complaint earlier this month.

Amid the legal battles, two of Diddy’s homes in L.A. and Miami were raided by Homeland Security in March in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy has not been charged or arrested in connection to a crime.

“There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us in a statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).