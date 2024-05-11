Sean “Diddy” Combs is seeking to dismiss one of the sexual misconduct lawsuits that he is currently facing.

Diddy, 54, recently filed a motion to dismiss Jane Doe’s 2023 lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, May 10.

“The sparse amendments to the original Complaint cannot remedy the falsehoods and incurable defects in the new pleading,” Diddy’s attorneys wrote in the filing, claiming the incident never occurred. “Like the original Complaint, it fails to state any viable claim and must be dismissed.”

The court motion added: “Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity. Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered.”

The rapper has not further addressed the dismissal request. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Us previously confirmed in December 2023 that an anonymous woman, under the moniker Jane Doe, sued Diddy in the Southern District of New York for misconduct. She alleged that she was sex-trafficked and gang-raped by the music mogul in 2008. Doe had claimed that she was 17 years old at the time.

Diddy subsequently denied her “sickening allegations” in a statement to Us.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he told Us in a statement. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

Diddy concluded: “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Diddy was first accused of misconduct one month earlier when ex-girlfriend Cassie (full name Casandra Ventura) sued him for rape and repeated physical abuse. Diddy vehemently denied the allegations before they settled the suit one day later. Several other individuals have since come forward with their own allegations against Diddy, which he denied.

Amid the lawsuits, news broke in March that Homeland Security had raided Diddy’s residences in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy was not on the premises at the time nor has he been arrested or charged with a crime. His lawyer, meanwhile, condemned the allegations.

“There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us in a statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.