Diddy’s Sean John Eyeglasses Removed by America’s Best: Report

Diddy is continuing to feel the fallout after footage emerged of the rapper assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie, in 2016.

Eyewear retailer America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses has halted sales of frames from Diddy’s Sean John range, reports TMZ.

Us Weekly has reached out to America’s Best for confirmation.

According to TMZ, stores were instructed last week to remove Sean John products from shelves and replace them with other stock at a similar price. The company began removing Sean John eyewear from its online store last month, reports the outlet.

Diddy has faced public scrutiny after CNN earlier this month published security camera footage of the rapper assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. Diddy apologized for his actions in a video shared via Instagram on May 19.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said in the video. “I was f–ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

The rapper continued, “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy captioned his post, “I’m truly sorry.”

Cassie’s legal team issued a statement to Us Weekly that denounced the video as being “more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Since the footage became public, Diddy’s music has reportedly been removed by Peloton and model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2003.

