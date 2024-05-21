Diddy is out at Peloton.

The fitness company will no longer use the rapper’s music in the aftermath of shocking video footage that shows him assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie, in 2016, reports TMZ.

“We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform,” Peloton wrote in a message on its private members’ Facebook group, per TMZ.

“This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community,” the statement, in response to a concerned user, continued.

“Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere,” the Peloton user wrote in the Facebook group.

Us Weekly has reached out to Peloton to confirm its stance.

Diddy, 54, issued an apology via Instagram on Sunday, May 19, after security camera footage of the assault was published by CNN on Friday, May 17.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said in the video. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

The rapper continued, “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy captioned his post, “I’m truly sorry.”

Attorneys for Cassie hit back at Diddy’s apology in a statement to Us, saying the video “is more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

In November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and abuse. The case was settled out of court the same month.