Sean “Diddy” Combs is being sued by another woman, claiming they were sexually assaulted by him.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, May 21, model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit against Diddy, 54, for an alleged incident between them in 2003. In the filing, she claimed she connected with Diddy at a Men’s Fashion Week event at Cipriani Downtown in New York City and he subsequently invited her to his music studio.

McKinney said she left the event with Diddy to go to the studio, where some of his colleagues were present. The model claimed that the group was drinking Hennessy and passing joints around the room. McKinney smoked a portion of the joint and alleged it felt “very powerful,” which made her feel like she was floating. In the filing, McKinney shared that she believes the joint was laced with a narcotic or some other drug, per the outlet.

After taking a hit, McKinney claimed that Diddy demanded she follow him into the bathroom. He allegedly forced himself on her and kissed her before putting his crotch in her face and demanded that she “suck it.” McKinney said she refused Diddy’s advancement but she claimed the music mogul pushed her head down and forced her to perform oral sex.

McKinney claimed after she walked away she started to feel lightheaded and lost consciousness. She shared that the next thing she remembered was waking up in a taxi and realizing she had been sexually assaulted. McKinney did not elaborate if she was referring to the alleged oral sex encounter or another sexual act while she was unconscious.

After her alleged encounter with Diddy, McKinney claimed that she was blackballed from the modeling industry. She dealt with depression and contemplated suicide in 2004.

McKinney shared that she was inspired to come forward after she learned of the lawsuits filed by Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and others. (Diddy has vehemently denied the previous allegations made against him.)

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy for comment on McKinney’s claims but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Diddy has found himself in hot water lately. In addition to the several lawsuits against him, he recently made headlines after 2016 security footage showed him abusing Cassie, now 37, was released via CNN. After the video dropped on Friday, May 17, Diddy took to social media to apologize for his actions.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said in a Sunday, May 19, Instagram video. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

The rapper continued, “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.