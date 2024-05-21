Diddy‘s exclusion of ex partner Cassie’s name in his apology video addressing his assault of her didn’t sit well with the masses, but it came with some legal rationale.

After the Bad Boy Records founder, 54, expressed his remorse via Instagram post on Sunday, May 19 in the fallout of newly released footage from his 2016 attack of Cassie, many called him out for the seemingly glaring omission.

“Seeing lots of commentary about #Diddy not mentioning Cassie in his apology,” CNN entertainment correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, who obtained the now-infamous attack video, explained via X Monday, May 20. “Diddy & Cassie’s Nov. 2023 settlement prohibits both from speaking about each other, multiple sources have told me.”

Wagmeister further explained that a source said Diddy is not allowed to say Cassie’s name.

Related: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Ex Cassie’s Relationship Timeline Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Sean “Diddy” Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie weathered many ups and downs during their romance before parting ways for good in 2018. While Cassie (real name Cassandra Ventura) has since married Alex Fine and become a mother, her relationship with Diddy hasn’t stopped making headlines. The New York Times reported in November 2023 […]

“Now, do I think Cassie would’ve gone after Diddy for saying sorry to her in the video because he violated the settlement agreement? Probably not,” she wrote in a follow-up post via X. “But — this is the same reason we haven’t heard directly from Cassie either. They are largely speaking through lawyers.”

According to TMZ, Diddy’s video was “very closely reviewed” by his attorneys before it was posted to make sure it lined up with the NDA signed as part of the settlement. A source told the outlet that Diddy wanted to say Cassie’s name, but couldn’t.

In his apology video, Diddy said he was “f–ked up” and had “hit rock bottom.”

“I make no excuses,” he continued. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Related: Stars React to Video of Diddy Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie Hollywood is not impressed with newly-released video footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016. On May 17, 2024, CNN released security footage where Diddy, 54, could be seen pushing over and kicking Cassie in front of an elevator at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. After the video spread […]

Diddy and Cassie reached a settlement in November 2023 after she filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of raping her in 2018 and using her for sex trafficking.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said in a statement after the settlement was reached. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy maintained his innocence, saying the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”