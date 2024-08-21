Claim to Fame airs on ABC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, but there won’t be a new episode of the reality series on Wednesday, August 21.

Episode 7, titled “I’m Coming Four You,” was originally scheduled for August 21; however, the episode has been delayed one week due to ABC’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention. The episode will instead air on Wednesday, August 28, at 9 p.m. ET, followed directly by the season 3 finale at 10 p.m. ET.

Going into the final two episodes, four contestants remain: Shane, Mackenzie, Adam and Hud. After one contestant is eliminated during episode 7, the final three will face off during the finale, titled “Blood, Sweat and Returning Tears.” Before the season 3 winner is crowned, the final three will compete in one last challenge, with former contestants returning to either help or sabotage their gameplay.

Anything could happen during the remaining two episodes of Claim to Fame, which is cohosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas. After Danny (whose real name is Nael Zayas) was revealed to be Marc Anthony’s nephew and eliminated during the August 14 episode, he told the entire cast that Mackenzie’s relative is a 6’6” country singer, leaving her vulnerable. Shane, Hud and Mackenzie have Adam’s wine bottle clue but have yet to figure it out, while Adam seems confident that he knows who Hud is related to. Shane, for his part, remains a mystery to his competitors.

Related: Every Celebrity Relative Revealed on ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 3 — So Far Disney/Erica Hernandez ; John Nacion/FilmMagic The contestants on Claim to Fame all have one thing in common — they have a famous relative. In order to win the $100,000 grand prize, players must figure out who their competitors are related to while keeping their own celebrity connection a secret. A clue wall, hints given during […]

The connections that Shane, Mackenzie, Adam and Hud made throughout the season could come back to haunt or help them during the finale as returning contestants will impact the outcome of the final challenge. Shane was well-liked in the house, and might have several people willing to assist him, while Adam butted heads with both Danny and Naomi Burns. Hud, meanwhile, betrayed his former ally Naomi by telling Adam that she’s related to Molly Ringwald, which led to her elimination.

Naomi exclusively told Us Weekly after her elimination last month that the season 3 cast is “super close,” and none of the conflict on the show spilled over into real life.

“We’re all friends now, the entire cast,” she said. “We have a saying, ‘What happens in the house, stays in the house.’”

Danny, who got frustrated with Adam on the show for demanding to see one of his clues, also emphasized that there’s no lingering bad blood.

“Adam’s my boy, I talk to him on a daily basis,” he told Us earlier this month.

The players returning for the season finale are Bianca Roberts (Robin Roberts’ niece), Jill Kurlfink (John Stamos’ niece), Gracie Lou Hyland (Jon Cryer’s niece), Raphael “Miguel” Curtis (Jamie Lee Curtis’ nephew), Naomi (Ringwald’s cousin), Siggy “Dedrick” Jackson Jr. (Michael Jackson’s nephew) and Danny.