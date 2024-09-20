OK, Gwen Stefani, tell Us how you really feel.

The 54-year-old singer dropped her song “Somebody Else’s” — off forthcoming new album Bouquet — on Friday, September 20, and fans speculate that the kissoff track could be shading her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“I don’t know what a heart like mine was doin’ in a love like that,” the song’s first lyrics read. “I don’t know what a woman like me was doing with a man like you / But now I got a love so true.”

As the lyrics continue, Stefani appears to reveal that she’s completely over her past romance — and does not mince words.

“You’re somebody else’s / And it doesn’t even break my heart / You’re somebody else’s / And I pray for them, whoever they are,” she sings in the song’s chorus. “Everyday with you is rock bottom / Leavin’ you saved me, my God / Look at me blossom / You’re somebody else’s problem.”

Stefani was married to Rossdale, 58, for 13 years before their split in 2015. The former couple shares three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16 and Apollo, 10. Before Rossdale, she and No Doubt bandmate Tony Kanal dated from 1987 to 1994.

Throughout the song, Stefani seemingly refers to her unnamed ex as “fake” and even stated “you’re dead to me” at one point.

“Narcissistic, semi-psychotic / So manipulated, I bought it,” she sings on the song’s bridge. “You gaslit my world, it was burning / Had to leave before it stopped turning.”

Stefani has moved on with Blake Shelton, whom she’s been with since 2015 — following her and Rossdale’s very public divorce. The singers, who met as fellow judges on The Voice, got married in July 2021. (Rossdale has been dating Xhoana X since 2023.)

Stefani seemed to address both her painful divorce and new love with Shelton on a few songs on her last studio album, 2016’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

“Gwen and Blake are doing amazing,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in July, as the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. “They’re more in love than ever.”

The insider added: “It feels surreal because the time has flown by.”

While Stefani hasn’t shared many details about Rossdale following their split, he did speak candidly of their divorce earlier this year.

“The biggest thing would be when you see the kids that sometimes there’s a loss,” Rossdale explained during a March episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast. “It’d be nice if there was sort of more of a connection with the person who made them with me.”

Rossdale explained that he feels “bad” about how things played out for the sake of their kids.

“It can be quite debilitating for kids,” Rossdale added. “The overriding thing is you don’t want to let your kids down.”