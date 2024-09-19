Gwen Stefani is making her music comeback after a seven-year break.

“My fifth studio album, Bouquet, will be in full bloom on November 15th 💐,” the singer, 54, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, September 18. “Pre-order Bouquet available NOW exclusively on my online store, including a limited edition sky blue vinyl.”

Stefani added the first single off the album would be “Somebody Else’s,” which will drop on Friday, September 20, at midnight ET, on all music streaming services.

In her announcement, Stefani included the official art for Bouquet. On the album cover, Stefani can be seen lying on a bed sideways holding a single white rose. She is rocking a tan cowboy hat and a brown plaid suit with her hair curled. Baby pink eyeshadow and lipstick complete the look.

Stefani also unveiled the 10-song tracklist with plenty of floral nods including “Marigolds,” “Empty Vase,” “Late to Bloom” and more. There are nine solo songs and Stefani’s “Purple Irises” duet with husband Blake Shelton. (The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, released the country song in February.)

One day before announcing her album, Stefani teased on social media that she had a project in the works.

“REMINDERS💐,” Stefani typed on her phone in a Tuesday, September 17, Instagram video with a snippet of her song “Somebody Else’s” playing in the background. “Add marigolds to my bouquet💐!”

Bouquet is Stefani’s fifth studio album as a solo artist. Her last release was her 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. This Is What the Truth Feels Like, which included the singles “Used to Love You,” “Make Me Like You” and “Misery,” dropped in 2016.

In a February interview with Nylon, Stefani opened up about how working with a team of hitmakers didn’t mesh with her creative process.

“A lot of the pop writers that I’d worked with started getting really different from the way I write. I was like, ‘Why are you counting syllables?’” she recalled. “Or they were trying so hard to go for a hit, where I’m like: ‘I’m not chasing that.’ A hit is the greatest thing in the world, but it has to be from nowhere.”

Stefani has had a jam-packed 2024. She reunited with her group No Doubt to perform at Coachella in April. The rock band, which consists of Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young, went on a permanent hiatus in 2013 and took the stage to play their extensive catalog from 1995’s “Just a Girl” to 2001’s “Hella Good.”