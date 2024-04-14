There’s no doubt that the band of the same name’s reunion was the highlight of the first weekend of Coachella 2024.

Gwen Stefani made her Coachella Music and Arts Festival debut on Saturday, April 13, when she sang several of No Doubt’s most iconic hits with former bandmates Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young.

In the middle of their set, attendees at the Indio, California, festival got a major shock when Olivia Rodrigo was invited to join in on the fun. Rodrigo, 21, proved her inner fangirl during the performance and wore an “I [heart] ND” tank, referring to the band initials.

“Hey Olivia Rodrigo, why do girls like me and you always want the bad boys,” Stefani, 54, asked before Rodrigo finished the line. Stefani added, “The damaged, the stupid, dumb boys!”

Rodrigo and Stefani then teamed up for a rocking rendition of No Doubt’s “Bathwater.” They sweetly embraced in a hug at the end of the number.

Stefani rocked the stage in a plaid two-piece with a matching jacket. For glam, she wore red lipstick, sparkly blue winged eyeliner and small silver gems above her eyebrows. The rocker also tied up her platinum blond locks in a topknot.

She previously teased to Us Weekly that the look was pure nostalgia.

“The looks for Coachella were not just about me,” Stefani exclusively told Us earlier this month. “The band and I wanted to do something cohesive and nostalgic that felt like something we’ve always done but [also] felt new.”

She added, “I feel like wearing plaid has always been there and is signature for the band. I sent some references to the band, and we thought this would be a cool way to have something similar but with our individual styles at the same time.”

Stefani was the lead singer of No Doubt when the group formed in 1986. They went on hiatus in 2008 before briefly reuniting soon after. By 2013, the group had disbanded for good. No Doubt last performed together in 2015, nine years before their Coachella set.

“That was amazing,” Stefani wrote via Instagram Story later on Saturday, sharing a backstage selfie. “Thank u for coming to see @nodoubt at Coachella!!! 2024!!”

In a follow-up post, Stefani sat on an airplane, waving to the camera as she said, “Bye! See you next weekend!”

No Doubt will return to Coachella’s Empire Polo Club later this month. The next weekend of Coachella takes place from Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 21.