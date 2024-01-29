Your account
Celebrity Moms

Gwen Stefani ‘Literally’ Had to Explain What No Doubt Was to 10-Year-Old Son Apollo

By
Gwen Stefani and her three kids
Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale and Zuma Rossdale in October 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani gave her 10-year-old son Apollo a history lesson when he asked about her upcoming music gig at Coachella.

“I had to literally lay in bed with Apollo and he’s like, ‘But mom, what is Coachella? Everyone’s saying it. What is this? It sounds like it’s a big deal,’” Gwen, 54, recalled to People on Friday, January 26. (The “Hollaback Girl” singer shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.)

“So we had to watch the ‘Don’t Speak’ video, and he’s like, ‘But wait, which one was your boyfriend?’ It was so weird and so funny. I literally had to tell him each band member,” she said, referring to her ex boyfriend and band member Tony Kanal.

Gwen is set to reunite with her No Doubt bandmates at Coachella in April, more than a decade since the band’s last hiatus. Days before the music festival’s official announcement, the band sparked reunion rumors when they got on a video chat and teased an upcoming performance.

“I’ll do a show! Do you want to do a show?” Gwen asked Kanal, 53, and other members Adrian Young and Tom Dumont. (She cofounded No Doubt in 1986 with her brother Eric Stefani, who left the band in 1995, and John Spence, who died by suicide in 1987. Kanal, Young, 54, and Dumont, 56, joined the group before their debut record was released in 1992.)

No Doubt
No Doubt in 1999. Sam Levi/WireImage

The band became popular throughout the 1990s with Gwen rising as the group’s breakout star. Gwen has continued to pursue her own music career, releasing four solo albums since 2004.

No Doubt last hit the road in 2012 for their Seven Night Stand tour, but went on an official hiatus the following year. While Gwen was seemingly never opposed to a No Doubt reunion, she previously expressed uncertainty about whether that was possible.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with No Doubt. When Tony and I are connected creatively, it’s magic. But I think we’ve grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make,” she explained to Rolling Stone in 2016. “I was really drained and burned out when we recorded [2012’s Push and Shove]. And I had a lot of guilt: ‘I have to do it.’ That’s not the right setting to make music. There’s some really great writing on that record. But the production felt really conflicted. It was sad how we all waited that long to put something out and it didn’t get heard.”

CMT Music Awards Gwen Stefani 785

Gwen Stefani

