Honey Boo Boo is ready for her own honey! Alana Thompson and her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon stopped by the Us Weekly studio ahead of the Mama June: From Not to Hot season 3 premiere and opened up about the dating world.

“Now that Alana is older, she is trying to be a player-player,” Lauryn, 19, told Us in the exclusive video above. Alana, 15, then admitted that guys are “hitting her up” on social media.

“I get that every day. Another dude slips into my DMs. I’m just like, ‘Delete,’” the former pageant star said. “What I normally do … they’re like, ‘Hey. … Oh, you’re beautiful.’ I’m like, ‘Thanks.’ Then I go and look at their profile, and they look bad. I just, ‘Bye.’”

However, her sister had some advice for her. “I try to tell Alana that it doesn’t matter how the person looks. It just matters about their attitude towards you, their personality,” her sister, who got married in April 2018, noted. “Their looks are just a plus.”

Alana then revealed, “I got my eyes on one guy. I got my eye on a prize.”

Her sister then hinted that Alana is crushing on her Dancing With the Stars Juniors partner, Tristan Ianiero. “You love Tristan. You love him,” Lauryn said.

To find out more, watch the video above.

Mama June: From Not to Hot season 3 premieres on We TV Friday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

