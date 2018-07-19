Ready to dance! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Black-ish actor Miles Brown are preparing to compete on a Dancing With the Stars special juniors season, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Thompson, 12, rose to fame on the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras before her family landed a spinoff series titled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. She now appears on her mother June Shannon’s WEtv reality series Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Brown, meanwhile, is a 13-year-old actor who currently stars as Jack Johnson on the ABC sitcom Black-ish. He is also the official reporter for the Jr. NBA and played in the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in February.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors marks the second spinoff of the ABC reality competition, which premiered in 2005. After 25 seasons, the dancing series switched it up and aired an all-athletes edition in 2018. Olympic medalist Adam Rippon and partner Jenna Johnson won the four-week limited series titled Dancing With the Stars: Athletes.

Just Jared reports that the junior professional dancers that will be matched with the celebrity children include Lindsay Arnold’s sister, Rylee Arnold, and Johnson’s niece, Hailey Bills. America’s Got Talent’s Ayrton Celestine will also be a pro dancer on the series. The outlet adds that older pros, including Lindsay and Johnson, will act as mentors on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and the network does not comment on casting news before the official announcement.

