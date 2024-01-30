J.J. Watt may be a Jason Kelce fan, but the former Houston Texans player wouldn’t quite have the same celebratory behavior when it comes to supporting brother T.J. Watt.

“I’m not a shirt-taker-off in a stadium type of guy, but you would see me waving a Terrible Towel for him, that’s for sure,” J.J., 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 29, while promoting his partnership with Dawn. “I definitely support. I’d throw a few beers back for him, I’d chug, I’d shotgun some beers with the fans, get some Miller Lites going. But yeah, I don’t know if the tarp’s coming off. I think Jason Kelce has the perfect body for that activity.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, made headlines for ripping off his shirt and screaming in support of brother Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game earlier this month. When the Chiefs tight end, 34, scored a touchdown, Jason was also seen climbing into the stands.

After watching the Chiefs defeat the Bills, Jason explained that he wanted to have some fun after completing “a very grueling season” with the Eagles, who lost their wild card game earlier this month.

“This was an opportunity to honestly just go someplace and forget about all that and just go have fun and root on [my] brother,” he said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with Travis.

While Jason’s game-day behavior certainly caught the attention of many, he’s also been making headlines for his potential retirement. Fans wondered whether he’d retire after losing Super Bowl LVII, but he decided in March 2023 to hit the football field again.

After the Eagles got knocked out of Super Bowl contention earlier this month, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported one day later that Jason had informed his teammates in the locker room that he’s retiring.

While the rumors haven’t been confirmed by Jason himself, J.J. noted that the Eagles player is “still playing at a really high level” and will be a “great player” if he chooses to continue with the sport.

“But if he does decide to retire, he’s an absolute hall-of-famer and he’s had an incredible career,” J.J. told Us on Monday.

J.J. added that Jason isn’t “going to have any trouble” finding ways to spend his time off the football field if his career with the NFL has really come to a close.

“There’s plenty more time for some brews and little beer pong or whatever he wants to do,” J.J. said. “Also, being a great dad and watching his brother play.”

