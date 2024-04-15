J.J. Watt has been giving updates on his latest read, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and the internet is here for it.

The former football player, 35, revealed he picked up Sarah J. Maas’ hit fantasy novel, the first in an ongoing series, at the beginning of April after his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, recommended it.

“Kealia swears by it,” he wrote via X at the time. “I have no idea what I’m getting myself into.” (Watt married his wife in 2020 and they share son, Koa, 18 months.)

The book, which was first published in 2015, follows the journey of a human girl named Feyre Archeron as she is brought into the world of the faeries after meeting a High Fae named Tamlin, the High Lord of the Spring Court. Many of Watt’s followers expressed their excitement for him to pick up the viral BookTok pick. Some also requested that he give them updates as he progresses — which he followed through on.

“ACOTAR update: 25 chapters in,” Watt shared via X days later. “Currently growing my hair out and training to play Tamlin in the live-action movie adaptation.”

After Watt shared his desire to play Tamlin onscreen — which is currently in development as a TV series with Hulu — many fans agreed they could see some similarities in their appearance, but they encouraged Watt to keep reading before he gets too attached to Tamlin. ACOTAR fans know all too well that Feyre’s story doesn’t just include her adventures in the Spring Court as she’s introduced to the other realms of Prythian and their leaders.

“Everyone who has already read the series reading this with a smirk,” one user replied while another commented, “Read another book before you decide who you wanna be …”

Nearly two weeks later, one fan checked in to see if Watt had finished the book yet.

“Finished the first book, started the second,” Watt wrote via X on Sunday, April 14 before throwing shade at the novel’s villain. “Sucks to suck Amarantha.✌🏼 (although if she’s so magical, how did she not know Rhys helped during 2nd challenge?)”

Watt confessed after finishing the first installment, he wasn’t sure if he should be rooting for Tamlin, Lucien (the friend of Tamlin and emissary of the Spring Court) or the High Lord of the Night Court Rhysand, also known as Rhys. In the first novel, Rhys becomes an ally of Feyre as she’s trapped under the mountain by Amarantha who was the self-proclaimed High Queen.

At the end of the first book, Feyre ultimately saves her world, thanks to some help from Rhys, and becomes fae herself — which seriously impressed Watt.

“From killing faeries to becoming one,” Watt said. “What a flex.”

The next book in the ACOTAR series is A Court of Mist and Fury, which is a fan-favorite. Several of Watt’s followers asked him if he could keep them posted on his thoughts during book No. 2.

“If it [is] possible, can we get live tweets. 😁 the second one is the best one, we want to see your reaction low-key. 😅,” one user replied via X, while another wrote, “Oh you will see very clearly who you should like in book 2 JJ… keep giving us updates !! Us football & book girlies are living for this !! #JJxACOTAR.”