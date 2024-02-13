BookTok can rejoice as the A Court of Thorns and Roses TV series is in the works still, Us Weekly confirms.

Reports circulated on Monday, February 12, that Hulu scrapped the series, but a source tells Us that the ACOTAR adaptation is still in development at the streamer.

Rumors of the show being dropped began to swirl after TVLine reported that the show was no longer moving forward. The outlet claimed that Hulu was dropping the series and not being shopped around to other networks.

A few days before the speculation began, Craig Erwich, who is the president of Disney Television Group, gave a vague update on the highly anticipated fantasy series, based on Sarah J. Maas’ bestselling book series.

“That show has been in development, but I don’t have any news to share today,” Erwich said on Saturday, February 10, during a panel at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

A Court of Thorns and Roses hit shelves in 2015 and several sequels followed. The story follows the tale of Feyre Archeron as she and her sisters, Elain and Nesta, are thrown into the magical world of faeries. Feyre meets several of the realm’s powerful leaders including Tamlin, the High Lord of the Spring Court, and Rhysand, High Lord of the Night Court.

Hulu announced in 2021 that they were adapting the book into a show. Maas previously revealed that she would be working alongside showrunner Ron D. Moore, who also developed Outlander, to bring the world of ACOTAR to life.

“So, it’s official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans!): Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a TV show for Hulu!” Maas wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!”

While the show has been in development, Maas has been writing more series. In addition to ACOTAR, the author has also penned the Throne of Glass and Crescent City series. Maas dropped the third installment in the Crescent City books, House of Flame and Shadow, in January. Maas teased that her next book would be the sixth installment in the ACOTAR book series.

“I’m very, very excited about that one,” Maas said during a January appearance on Today. “I know much more about what’s happening in this one. And then the next book in that series, I have the ideas and general, vague thoughts. But the nitty gritty of writing and the emotional journeys with the characters — I usually love to go on those journeys with them.”