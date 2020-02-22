From Shondaland to the recording studio.

Since the Shonda Rhimes drama How to Get Away With Murder came to an end in February 2019, actor Jack Falahee has been hard at work on his other passion — music.

The Twisted actor, 31, is one half of the duo DIPLOMACY with his childhood friend DJ Elephante, a.k.a. Tim Wu. The two merge alternative and pop around vivid vulnerability in their songs, including their newest single, “Undertow” out now.

The brand new music video for “Undertow” — which Falahee stars in and directed — shows the Mercy Street actor approaching a gloomy car wash in a suit. Fully clothed, he dejectedly walks through the mitters and conveyors while singing the lyrics, “Take it slow I’ve been looking all my life for you, for you / I don’t know why I’m drinking all this wine for you, for you.”

After the How to Get Away with Murder actor strips to his sopping wet white t-shirt, the video reverses. To pull off the authenticity of this scene, Falahee had to learn the lyrics in reverse to match up his movements in the video to the song.

When the actor and DJ — who grew up together in Ann Arbor, Michigan — reunited and decided to start their band in 2017, they immediately took to the studio. After enduring a writer’s block, the musicians decided to dive into Falahee’s personal diaries.

“I have a horrible memory,” the Shondaland actor admits. “I keep pretty extensive journals for fear of forgetting my past and experiences. Tim asked if he could read my diaries, which, you know, even having known each other for over a decade and a half was still a little bit of a vulnerable experience. But I handed it over.”

And so, DIPLOMACY’S self-titled debut EP was born and they released its first single,“Iris,” in February.

The “Silver Lake Queen” singers will hit the road, performing an intimate three-date tour beginning March 12 in their hometown of Ann Arbor. Tickets are on sale now at www.diplomacy734.com.