Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are ready to introduce the next generation to The Karate Kid.

“Hi, everyone, we got big news!” Chan, 69, said in an official announcement video shared via YouTube on Tuesday, November 21. Macchio, 62, then chimed in with the exciting news: “We’re starring in a new Karate Kid movie together.”

Chan noted that while the duo teaming up is “big news” itself, the actors had another surprise up their sleeves.

“We’re looking for the next Karate Kid!” Chan gushed before Macchio gave further details. “That’s right — the global search for the star of our new film starts right now,” Macchio explained “So, let’s wax on, wax off, everybody.”

Related: Celebrities Who Recreated Their Most Iconic Roles Over the Years Blast from the past! Viewers once had to wait for a sequel or the continuation of a series in order to get another glimpse of their favorite characters, but thanks to social media, many celebrities are giving their fans just what they want to see by bringing their classic performances back to life. Many actors […]

After Macchio quoted the famous line said by Mr. Miyagi (played by the late Pat Morita) in the franchise’s first film, Chan rebutted with a line said by his character, Mr. Han, in 2010’s The Karate Kid. “You mean, ‘Jacket on, jacket off, hang it up,’” he quipped.

Both actors — whose Karate Kid characters have never met in the films — shared their excitement for the new film and said that fans can submit their audition videos via the movie’s casting website.

Few details about the project have been released so far, but the film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 13, 2024.

Related: Reboots and Revivals Missing Beloved TV Stars It’s officially the time of reboots and revivals on TV. While many original cast members return for new series revisiting old stories, many shows have left out major stars when returning. From reality TV like Jersey Shore — Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola did not return for the spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, when it debuted […]

In the original 1984 action film, Macchio starred as Daniel LaRusso, who sought out martial arts classes while he was being bullied. In addition to becoming a master of karate, Daniel also learned important life lessons from Miyagi that helped him outside his competitions.

Chan played martial arts instructor Mr. Han in the 2010 reboot of the franchise, which starred Jaden Smith as the titular kid. In that film, Smith’s character, Dre Parker, moves from America to China, where Mr. Han mentors him as he adapts to his new life.

Macchio reprised his role as Daniel in 2018 for the Emmy-nominated series Cobra Kai. The show takes place decades after the events of the original film and reignites the feud between Macchio’s Daniel and rival Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka in both projects.

Related: Movies That Were Turned Into TV Shows Over the Years Reboots and revivals may seem like a recent phenomenon, but they’ve been a Hollywood tradition since the industry’s earliest days. The practice doesn’t just extend to remaking the same movie again and again — it also encompasses classic films being turned into television series. Casablanca, for example, winner of the 1943 Oscar for Best Picture, […]

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that Cobra Kai’s upcoming sixth season will be its last. Production on the final season was delayed due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes that ended in July and November, respectively.

Before Cobra Kai was officially renewed for its final season, Macchio teased to Us Weekly what season 6 could possibly entail.

“There’s more meat on the bones there. But it’s gotta be entertaining and organic, and I think there’s plenty of places to go every season,” Macchio said. “Whether you bring in Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko [in season 5 or] Elizabeth Shue in season 3. You [also] have Thomas Ian Griffith — what a great job he’s doing.”