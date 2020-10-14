Jacob Elordi Shares the Challenge of Playing a Real Person in ‘2 Hearts’

An important role. Jacob Elordi found a new challenge when he landed the leading part in the upcoming film 2 Hearts, which is based on the true story of college student Christopher Gregory.

“When I came on board, I met his family — they’re really wonderful family, and the movie was a real family affair,” the Euphoria star told Us Weekly exclusively. “It was a super personal story to them. I met Chris Gregory’s parents and we had some really wonderful experiences. It ended up being a bit of a journey in itself.”

The film is based on Gregory’s father Eric’s 2017 book, All My Tomorrows: A Story of Tragedy, Transplant and Hope. Chris tragically died at the age of 19 after suffering a brain aneurysm. He then donated his organs to five different people, including Jorge Bacardi of the Bacardi Rum dynasty. The film chronicles Chris’ love story with Sam (Tiera Skovbye) before detailing another love story happening in the same time frame — Jorge (Adan Canto) falling for Leslie (Radha Mitchell).

“I tried to do as much research as I could,” the Kissing Booth actor told Us. “We actually filmed quite a large portion of the film before I met his parents. I met them in Hawaii, and by that point, we had shot a bulk of the movie.”

Upon meeting, Eric told Elordi that his son “reminded him of Steve McQueen,” something that threw the actor off.

“I just thought, like, ‘F–k. I’ve f–ked the whole thing,’ because I did not nearly do Steve McQueen, whatsoever,” the Australia native said with a laugh. “But, I think he was happy with it. I hope so. I want to bring him pride and a lot of love to their family.”

Although this movie filmed years ago — it was the first role Elordi landed after 2018’s The Kissing Booth — the actor shared with Us that he’s not picky about what types of scripts he’s drawn to.

“I don’t think too much in that regard. Because, you know, I could make any movie anytime if I found that script appealing,” he said. “I just want to be part of real human stories — conversational kind of pieces with real characters with real flaws who have real conversations.”

2 Hearts hits theaters on Friday, October 16.