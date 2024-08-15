Jacqueline Grace Lopez Confirms Her General Hospital Exit as Blaze

Jacqueline Grace Lopez is leaving General Hospital.

The actress confirmed on Wednesday, August 14, what fans saw on screen during the prior day’s episode. Her character, Blaze, split with Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) on the episode, with Kristina urging Blaze to join Miguel Morez (Ricky Martin) on tour.

While fans held out hope that this would only be a temporary absence, Lopez, 39, confirmed via Instagram that she has exited the show.

“Not gonna lie, this goodbye hurts,” she began her post. “I think because I didn’t see it coming. That and when you spend almost two years with this group, you start to feel like part of the fabric.”

Lopez has been part of the General Hospital cast since 2022, appearing in 68 episodes.

With her goodbye post featuring pictures of her with other cast and crew, she took time to thank those who made her tenure on the show a positive experience.

“I’m so grateful to [executive producer] Frank [Valentini] for asking me back. I am grateful to everyone I got to tell stories with, both in front and behind the camera,” she continued. “This cast and crew work so hard and have taught me so much. Jobs come and go, but it’s the people you miss. I’m definitely going to miss this bunch.”

She also stressed the importance of representation in media, noting that her story arc gave her the opportunity to “be the change we don’t see.”

“I’ve mentioned that as a brown girl, it’s so hard to see ourselves in media, period,” she wrote. “To have writers introduce Latiné story elements because of my character? Even adding a Latiné last name to my character’s name? Getting onscreen family and backstory as a non-contract actor? Being a part of the opening titles?! Turning a 10 episode part into almost two years??? Babyyy, she done did that!”

Additionally, Lopez recognized that her character was important for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“GH FANS!!! 🥹 My heart is so full. Especially fans that embraced Blaze’s journey as a gay woman and formed community around each other as a result: Y’all got me through some moments. I poured myself into this story because I knew it was going to matter. I just didn’t know how much,” she wrote.

She concluded, “Ultimately, my joy in this work is to help people feel seen. And for that reason alone, this chapter of Blaze was an absolute gift. It feels so sudden, but I have to trust in timing. Heading out of Port Charles with nothing but gratitude. Thank you.”