She’s ready for her return! After keeping a low profile in the weeks following the 2022 Oscars, Jada Pinkett Smith returns to Facebook Watch in Red Table Talk for season 5. The actress, 50, cohosts the talk show alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith, and a new trailer dropped on Tuesday, April 19, revealing a star-studded lineup.

Many of her guests will bring women from their families as well. Janelle Monáe will appear in the first episode of Red Table Talk season 5 on Wednesday, April 20, with her mom, Janice Hawthorne, who is a big fan of the Emmy Award-winning show.

Monáe, 36, will explain why she no longer sees herself as a woman and what inspired her to come out as nonbinary. The “Dance Apocalyptic” singer will also open up about her past, revealing how she overcame the traumatizing effects of her father’s drug addiction. “I was dealing with real rejection [and] abandonment issues,” the eight-time Grammy nominee explains in the trailer.

Another famous mother-daughter duo, Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin, will visit Pinkett Smith and her family later in the season. This will be the 68-year-old Oscar winner’s first sit-down interview in over a decade as well as her first time on a talk show with her daughter, 26.

“I wouldn’t leave the house. I would no longer go to dinner. I would no longer drive,” Basinger says while discussing her anxiety in the clip. She’ll also open up about her high-profile divorce from Alec Baldwin, who is Ireland’s father.

The model, meanwhile, will get some one-on-one time with the “Transparent Soul” singer. The young women will discuss Ireland’s experience with abusive relationships. “I have been in physical abusive relationships. I’ve been in emotional, verbal, very gaslit manipulative relationships. I’ve been through a lot of different kinds of abuse,” she tells Smith.

Other guests include Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran and My Friend Anna author Rachel DeLoache Williams, who will recall her relationship with con artist Anna Delvey. Ayleen Charlotte, a victim of the Tinder Swindler, and the parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died by suicide earlier this year, will also tell their stories.

Pinkett Smith and Banfield Norris, 68, will take a break when Willow sits down with brothers Jaden Smith and Trey Smith for their own solo episode. “How deep do you guys want to go?” Trey, 29, who is the son of Will Smith and ex-wife Sheree Zampino, says in the teaser.

Pinkett Smith has not made many public appearances since Will, 53, slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. The presenter, 57, cracked a joke about the Wicked Wisdom singer, who has been vocal about her struggle with alopecia, joining G.I. Jane 2 due to her short hair. The Ali star walked up on stage and hit Rock with an open hand. He returned to his seat, where he shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth.”

He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role shortly after the incident for King Richard. He apologized during his speech and via Instagram the following day. Five days later, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the organization banned him from the Oscars for the next 10 years.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in a statement at the time.

Red Table Talk season 5 premieres on Facebook Watch Wednesday, April 20, at 12 p.m. ET.

