Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, recently teamed up for their first single — and they gave Us the inside scoop.

“It’s been an incredible experience collabing with Station Little on this,” Kennedy, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly of “I Believe in You,” which he recorded with Lewber, 27. “Ally and I have been working on a lot of music this year, and this is just a great way to add to the collection that we’re going to be releasing soon.”

The Bravo star went on to share that it was “really cool” to work with Station Little, an educational entertainment brand dedicated to children.

“We’ve been working with the talented Jordan [Ormley] on some projects, and this one formed pretty organically in the studio and the message is a wonderful [one],” Kennedy told Us.

Lewber, meanwhile, described the new song as both “educational and inspiring.”

“This song is all about following your dreams, which is a message that I’m very passionate about,” she gushed to Us. “I’m from Ohio and moved to L.A. with some big dreams, and I know [James] agrees and had some big dreams as well.”

Kennedy and Lewber noted that a few lyrics in particular resonated with them.

“I do say, ‘Life was hard, don’t get a redo.’ And I love that because it’s real,” Kennedy explained. “The stories behind the tracks are real and they go deep even though they’re very catchy.”

Lewber noted that her favorite lyric is “the universe is on your side,” because she really believes in “manifesting,” especially as an astrologer.

Kennedy, who’s also a DJ, added that the songwriting process is “very organic” but could still take “weeks” at a time.

“We come up with ideas, melodies, I take it home, I work on my laptop, we bring it back to the studio and then we really fine tune it all together,” Kennedy explained. “It’s always a lot of fun. We’ve got some snacks and candies in the studio and we’re always snacking away. It’s just a great, new vibe.”

While this is his first time collaborating with Lewber, Kennedy said that he and his girlfriend plan to release more music together in the future.

“Ally’s going to be starting her musical journey early next year. We’re going to be having some singles for her,” he told Us, adding that he’s going to be “producing some tracks” with Ormley. “We’re just having a lot of fun and making as much music as we can. We love writing and we’ve got the piano here in the living room and the guitar, and we just like to stay musical and collab as much as we can.”