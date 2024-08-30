James Kennedy Claps Back at ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reboot Speculation

James Kennedy is shooting down speculation of a Vanderpump Rules reboot.

Kennedy, 32, did not mince words while replying to a screenshot of a rumor about the long-running reality series posted by a Bravo fan account via Instagram on Thursday, August 29. The text read, “Vanderpump Rules to allegedly end with its next season which films in October. After a final farewell, the show will go back into filming SURvers from Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurants as a total reboot.”

“Y’all think you have it all figured out, huh,” the See You Next Tuesday DJ wrote in the comments section of the post.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

While VPR fans couldn’t help but comment on Kennedy’s quip, many longtime viewers were in favor of a complete reboot – and even ending the franchise entirely.

“Girl I’m over this cast 😭 Seeing Ariana [Madix] and Katie [Maloney] thrive is the best outcome of this show as a whole. Wrap it up already,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Some fresh faces would be nice. I am over the 40-year-olds with drama of 22-year-olds.”

In April, multiple outlets reported that VPR was shaking up their filming schedule after season 11 finished airing. For a decade, the reality series has filmed during the summer, with the show usually beginning production in May and continuing through June and July. Bravo has yet to confirm that season 12 of Pump Rules is a go.

Series star Tom Sandoval seemingly confirmed that the show wasn’t filming per their usual schedule during an appearance on Fox’s New Day Cleveland in May. Sandoval, who was dating his costar Madix for nearly a decade, made headlines in March last year after his cheating scandal with costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss was made public.

“I think one of the things is that, coming out of this scandal, it was like we picked up filming right when everything first happened,” Sandoval explained at the time. “And then we kind of had a very short break and then right into filming this season that you’re watching now, season 11.”

He added, “They just wanna give it some time to breathe, take a break, maybe, I’m really excited about it. Because it’s like every year we film my birthday. We film Scheana [Shay]’s birthday at times or whatever. To kind of have a different time of the year, it might bring a fresh sort of feeling to our show.”

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in May, Vanderpump, 63, opened up about the series potentially ending. VPR first premiered on Bravo in 2013.

“Every year I think, ‘Oh, this is gonna be the last year,’” she told Us. “We’re taking a little breath here. I’ve got to open another restaurant. I think we’re kind of done talking about Scandoval/Sandoval. So I think everybody needs to have it kind of all breathe a little bit.”