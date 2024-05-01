Bravo is shaking it up when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules season 12 shooting schedule, according to multiple outlets.

The reality series is taking a break from filming new episodes after the cast filmed season 11 in the wake of Scandoval.

For a decade, Vanderpump Rules has filmed during the summer, with the show usually beginning production in May and continuing through June and July. TMZ reported on Tuesday, April 30, that the VPR cast won’t have cameras rolling during the summer months. (The network hasn’t confirmed season 12.)

VPR’s latest spinoff, The Valley, however, will likely shoot this summer, according to Deadline, which reported that although Bravo hasn’t officially picked up The Valley for season 2, the numbers are looking good.

When it comes to VPR, the network reportedly feels like the stars need a breather outside of filming following all the drama surrounding Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ 2023 affair. (Ariana Madix’s gig as the host of Love Island season 6 is also rumored to be playing a part in the VPR shooting hiatus.)

News of the cheating scandal, which was dubbed “Scandoval,” broke in March 2023. At the time, Us confirmed that Ariana, 38, and Sandoval, 40, split after nine years in the wake of his infidelity.

While season 10 of VPR had wrapped months prior, the cast resumed filming to capture the raw reactions of Sandoval and Raquel’s hookup. The group also filmed the season reunion that month, which gave fans a front row seat to the backlash that Sandoval and Raquel received from their friend group.

Season 11 of the Bravo series proceeded as normal with new scenes being captured throughout the summer of 2023. The season premiered in January with Scandoval at the heart of most of the story lines.

With Ariana, 38, and Sandoval’s living situation at the forefront of the season — they continued to be at odds while living under one roof — Ariana thought some people might paint her as a villain for not wanting to move out. (Most of the cast gradually forgave Sandoval for his actions during season 11, but Ariana remained adamant that she doesn’t want to be near him.)

“I mean, I know exactly why I said that, and I stand by why I said that,” Ariana exclusively told Us in March, reflecting on her constant jabs at Sandoval during season 11. “I think that I was going through, again, what I said, the most difficult time of my life and I allowed all times and moments of my healing process to be shown and not just come out and say, ‘Hey, I’m healed everybody,’ and I think we don’t often get to see that.”

Ariana noted that she’s “proud” that she continued to film the season during her heartbreak and “showed up to all my call times.”

“I learned, honestly, that I am very brave and that I have a lot of really wonderful people in my life who have shown me what’s important and have shown me that I’m going to be OK no matter what, and we’re all in this together,” she added.

Other VPR stars like Lala Kent have also revealed they are burnt out after season 11.

“I was kind of getting into a darker place this season. I’ve stayed off the internet, but I don’t need to stay off the internet … like, I know what people are saying,” Lala, 33, shared during an Amazon Live on April 23. “The backlash that I’m getting. Unfortunately, it’s hard, because I don’t regret any of the season. So, it’s just best that I stay away from it.”

Lala, who is pregnant with her second baby, explained that she’s been actively avoiding “anything to do with Bravo or this season” to help her “enjoy” her pregnancy.

“I love Bravo and I love NBCU, and I love Vanderpump Rules and I love all of you guys. But this is a really important time in my life, and I will be damned if anybody tarnishes or gives me memories of it not being a beautiful time in my life,” she said, adding that there are things she does not “want to see” or “know about” on the show.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.