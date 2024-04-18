Tom Schwartz doesn’t think Ariana Madix is planning to leave Vanderpump Rules.

“I think she will come back. She’s opening up the sandwich shop Something About Her any month now,” Schwartz, 41, told E! News on Tuesday, April 16 about Ariana’s potential story line for season 12. “She loves Katie [Maloney].”

Schwartz also hinted at the aftermath of the season 11 reunion, adding, “[Ariana] loves Lala [Kent] — although her and Lala are a little estranged right now. But we are family so if I am still blocked, Ariana congrats on the new gig!”

Fans questioned whether Ariana, 38, was returning for more seasons of Vanderpump Rules after she confirmed she’s the new host of Love Island USA. The dating series is set to film this summer, which is when Ariana would be expected to shoot the next season of Vanderpump Rules.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

“Talk about a bombshell. This summer, I’m trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis,” Ariana shared in an Instagram video in March. “I’m hosting the next season of Love Island USA, streaming this summer on Peacock. I can’t wait to stir up some trouble in paradise.”

Speculation has already swirled about Ariana potentially leaving the hit Bravo series after over a decade. Ariana became a household name in March 2023 after news broke that her longtime boyfriend, and now ex, Tom Sandoval cheated on her with VPR costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Ariana remained in the public eye by filming numerous commercials that nodded to Scandoval for brands including Duracell, BIC and Lay’s, joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, booking the role of Roxie Hart on Broadway’s Chicago and releasing a new recipe book, Single AF Cocktails.

Although Ariana returned for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, she made it clear she wasn’t going to remain close with people who were still in contact with Sandoval, 41. Schwartz specifically was removed from Ariana’s inner circle when it was revealed he knew about Sandoval’s infidelity before it made headlines.

Related: Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz's Ups and Downs Through the Years Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz maintained a bond throughout the years, but things took an unexpected turn in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal. When season 10 of Vanderpump Rules started to air in February 2023, the topic on everyone’s mind was Schwartz’s hookup with Leviss amid his divorce from Katie […]

Schwartz also previously surprised Bravo fans when he requested empathy for his friend.

“First of all, Ariana, love you. I know you don’t love me right now, but I still love you. And also, Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you,” he said on WWHL in April 2023. “He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

Ariana called out Schwartz for his continued loyalty to Sandoval, sharing in a January episode, “I have [Schwartz] blocked on everything. After we talked that night [on the season 10 finale], I was like ‘We are not going to have a relationship.’ But I’m not saying, ‘F—k off.’ So, then, he did Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and he was like, ‘People need to go and hug [Sandoval].’ So I texted him and then I blocked him.”

Related: Meet Ariana Madix's Inner Circle There for her. Ariana Madix has a tight-knit inner circle that has always had her back over the years. The Vanderpump Rules star previously gushed about her loved ones, writing via Instagram in August 2022: “I never posted anything for my birthday months ago and now it’s wild to look at these photos because so […]

In a confessional, Ariana noted that her message wasn’t too mean, adding, “I don’t remember exactly what I said to Schwartz but I don’t think it was that bad.”

Schwartz mentioned the graphic text during his own confessional, which read, “It says, ‘F—k you, I am blocking your number. Go choke on Sandoval’s dirty ass dick some more.’ Jesus. For the record, I’ve never choked on Sandoval’s dirty ass dick.”

While speaking to E! News, Schwartz offered an update on where he stands with Ariana, saying, “I think we are cool. I feel like at some point I am going to win my way into her life.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.